Army vet who faked blindness for benefits pleads guilty
An Army veteran from Reno County pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he pretended to be blind in order to college more than $70,000 in federal benefits, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Billy J. Alumbaugh, 62, of Turon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, the release said.
