Armed men rob Wichita convenience store, police say

12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store near East Lincoln and Rock Road late Saturday. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a news release that the Valero store in the 7100 block of East Lincoln, just south of Kellogg, was robbed at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday night.

