Are tattoos toxic?
Pharmacy professor David Grant of the University of Connecticut, in one of his most popular lectures, discusses the toxic heavy metals in the ink used for tattoos. Madison Weigand stops to talk about the day's ride Monday, June 12, 2017, as riders from the Texas 4000 arrive in Wichita for an overnight break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC