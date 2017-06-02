Amber Alert issued for 3 kids missing...

Amber Alert issued for 3 kids missing from Wichita

Read more: The Capital-Journal

According to an alert issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wichita Fire Department responded about 12:20 p.m. Friday to a residential fire at 321 N. Ash St. in Wichita. Firefighters discovered a dead woman inside the residence.

