Alexander Hamilton comes to Wichita, for a day and a night

If you are not headed to New York for the Broadway play "Hamilton" anytime soon, this may be your next best bet in learning more about Alexander Hamilton. The Museum of World Treasures in Old Town is presenting two events this week focusing on Hamilton as a statesman and founding father of the United States.

