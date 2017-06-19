Air traffic privatization prompts Morana s Eisenhower visit
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, right, speaks during a tour Friday of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. Peggy Dieter of Bombardier Learjet, left, was one of a half a dozen people representing different Wichita companies in the general aviation industry who toured the airport with Moran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|3 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|1
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|10 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC