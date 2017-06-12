After a feminine lip-stick,a Wichita chiropractor proposes new menstrual product
Thought you'd heard the last of "feminine lip-stick"? Now Wichita chiropractor Dan Dopps has posted a new potential product on his website: a Mensez panty liner. According to the Mensez website, the panty liner is pre-applied with a "colorless powder" that transfers off the liner and keeps menstrual blood contained.
