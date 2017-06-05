Adjust your morning schedules: Wichit...

Adjust your morning schedules: Wichita schools will start earlier

The morning school bell will ring 10 minutes earlier for Wichita students this fall after school board members on Monday approved a plan intended to get elementary students out of class before the afternoon rush hour. That means Northeast Magnet High School and several magnet middle schools will start at 6:50 a.m. Most secondary and K-8 schools will start at 7:50 a.m., and elementary schools will begin at 8:50 a.m. Superintendent John Allison, during his last board meeting as the Wichita schools chief, said his recommendation was the only option for dismissing elementary school students earlier "without increasing, exponentially, our transportation costs or having other impacts."

