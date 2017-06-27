Abuse allegations at Wichita YMCA day...

Abuse allegations at Wichita YMCA day care investigated

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Matt Keith, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, confirmed the agency is investigating allegations against a teacher at the South YMCA Early Learning Center but said he couldn't provide details. The Wichita Eagle reports a mother of a 2-year-old boy at the day care said she was told by the Kansas Department for Children and Families that her son and two other children were allegedly shaken by a teacher.

