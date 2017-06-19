A stretch of Kellogg will be a single lane Wednesday night
Wichita drivers beware - fewer lanes will be available on Kellogg overnight Wednesday into Thursday and some ramps will be temporarily closed, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. A KDOT spokesman said in a news release that beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the West Street entrance ramp to eastbound Kellogg in west Wichita will be closed for about 11 hours.
