A stretch of Kellogg will be a single lane Wednesday night

Wichita drivers beware - fewer lanes will be available on Kellogg overnight Wednesday into Thursday and some ramps will be temporarily closed, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. A KDOT spokesman said in a news release that beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the West Street entrance ramp to eastbound Kellogg in west Wichita will be closed for about 11 hours.

