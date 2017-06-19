a Seven Bridesa : Therea s dancing and music a " and did we mention that dancing?

Mitchell McCroskey, center, Trevor Michael Schmidt, left, and Myles Woolstenhulme lead their brothers Jared Thomas Roberts, Alec Cohen and Matthew Davies in Music Theatre Wichita's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." Mitchell McCroskey, center, Trevor Michael Schmidt, left, and Myles Woolstenhulme lead their brothers Jared Thomas Roberts, Alec Cohen and Matthew Davies in Music Theatre Wichita's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.