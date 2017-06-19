5 Wichitans, Belle Plaine woman indic...

5 Wichitans, Belle Plaine woman indicted on federal identity theft charges

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Five Wichitans and a Belle Plaine woman were indicted Tuesday on federal identity theft charges, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. John C. McMillan, 45; Shane A. Pitman, 31; Brent A. Slover, 33; Chanel K. Wiseman, 28; and Keri A. Tunnell, 41, all of Wichita, and Raina N. Zeiner, 22, of Belle Plaine are alleged to have used stolen mail to produce fraudulent documents, according to the indictment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) 14 hr Junket 2,334
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
Bryan Wooten Jun 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC