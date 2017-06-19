5 Wichitans, Belle Plaine woman indicted on federal identity theft charges
Five Wichitans and a Belle Plaine woman were indicted Tuesday on federal identity theft charges, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. John C. McMillan, 45; Shane A. Pitman, 31; Brent A. Slover, 33; Chanel K. Wiseman, 28; and Keri A. Tunnell, 41, all of Wichita, and Raina N. Zeiner, 22, of Belle Plaine are alleged to have used stolen mail to produce fraudulent documents, according to the indictment.
