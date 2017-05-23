Woman, 90, killed in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Wichita
According to the patrol's website, the crash occurred at 12:15 p.m. Monday at K-254 highway and Greenwich Road, just northeast of Wichita. The patrol said Rushing was driving a 2002 Kia Rio car north on Greenwich Road when she failed to yield to traffic on K-254 highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|14 hr
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC