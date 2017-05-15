Wichitan named Emerging City Champion, plans new project
Alex Pemberton, the man behind several recent projects intended to make Wichita "more livable and lovable," has been named an Emerging City Champion by the Knight Foundation. Pemberton, 25, founder of Yellowbrick Street Team , is one of 20 creative urbanists in the country who will receive $5,000 in funding through the fellowship program.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
