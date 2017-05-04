Wichita will get three new restaurants in the next two weeks
The first Oak & Pie , the new pizzeria at 21st and Greenwich, which owner John Arnold plans to open on Tuesday, May 16. Arnold, who also has Greystone Steak & Seafood and Deano's Grill & Tapworks , says it will be a a casual pizza place that serves wood-fired pizzas, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads and appetizers. The restaurant also will specialize in wine and has a wine room that holds 500 bottles.
