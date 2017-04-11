Wichita to spend several million befo...

Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said Wednesday he had not read the actual proposal but was pleased with President Donald Trump's tax plan. Democrat James Thompson speaks to supporters at the Murdock Theatre after narrowly losing the 4th District congressional race to Republican Ron Estes on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Mccafferty Fri Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle Apr 21 Concerned citizen 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC