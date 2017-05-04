Wichita sex offender sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
Jeremy Michael Schmidt, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Schmidt was convicted in 2013 on a possession of child pornography charge in Florida and registered as a sex offender under the name Jeremy Michael Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC