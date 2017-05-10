Wichita school district has potential buyer for Metro-Meridian
Wichita school board members will consider a proposal Monday to sell the former Metro-Meridian Alternative High School to a Wichita couple for $275,000. The high school, at Maple and Meridian, is one of five vacant buildings the district put up for sale last month .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC