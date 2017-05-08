Wichita officers wrongly shot passenger in chase, lawsuit says
A man claiming that two Wichita police officers wrongly shot him when he was a passenger in a car during a chase in 2015 has sued the city and a former police chief. The lawsuit by Jeff Lloyd Smith contends that officers shot him multiple times and then beat him when he was unarmed, not trying to flee, not threatening officers and not breaking any law.
