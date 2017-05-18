Wichita names new assistant superinte...

Wichita names new assistant superintendent of secondary schools

Gil Alvarez, principal of Northwest High School in Wichita, has been named assistant superintendent of secondary schools for the Wichita district. Alvarez will replace Bill Faflick, who is leaving the district to become executive director-elect of the Kansas High School Activities Association.

