Wichita man sentenced for human trafficking
A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in federal prison for human trafficking, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release. Daederick Lacy, 26, was found guilty in a jury trial in February on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force, and fraud or coercion, Beall said.
