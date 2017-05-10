Wichita man sentenced for human trafficking

A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in federal prison for human trafficking, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release. Daederick Lacy, 26, was found guilty in a jury trial in February on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force, and fraud or coercion, Beall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.