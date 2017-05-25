Wichita man involved in $3.5 million mail, ID theft scheme sentenced
A Wichita man who used stolen mail to create fake driver's licenses and other identification cards that became part of a $3.5 million fraud scheme will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Jeremy Peterson, 43, was sentenced to 46 months Thursday, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|Wed
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC