Wichita man earns 2-year sentence in fraud case
A Wichita man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Tuesday for defrauding several Sedgwick County consumers of more than $28,000 in a variety of financial scams. Luis Ibarra-Calderon, 24, had pleaded guilty to five counts of felony theft, two counts of felony giving a worthless check, two counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of deceptive commercial practice, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.
