Wichita is losing one of its most recognizable chefs
Paul Freimuth, who has served as the executive chef at the Hyatt Regency since early 2011, is leaving Wichita to take a job at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. His last day in Wichita is Friday.
