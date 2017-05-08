Wichita district says no to new schools in old school buildings
Wichita school board members voted Monday to sell the former Metro-Meridian Alternative High School, adding a clause to the contract that prohibits the buyer from operating it as a publicly funded school. Board member Joy Eakins opposed the move and voted against the contract, saying that limiting competition is "negative for our community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Seth Rundle
|3 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC