Wichita district says no to new schoo...

Wichita district says no to new schools in old school buildings

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita school board members voted Monday to sell the former Metro-Meridian Alternative High School, adding a clause to the contract that prohibits the buyer from operating it as a publicly funded school. Board member Joy Eakins opposed the move and voted against the contract, saying that limiting competition is "negative for our community."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Seth Rundle 3 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC