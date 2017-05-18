Wichita district has potential buyer for land near Jackson Elementary
Wichita school board members will consider a proposal Monday to sell about 17 acres of land adjacent to Jackson Elementary for $750,000. The land, at 29th Street North and Woodlawn, is one of six surplus properties the district put up for sale last month.
