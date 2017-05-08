Wichita district announces leadership...

Wichita district announces leadership changes at schools

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita school district has announced leadership changes for the 2017-18 school year, including new principals at more than a dozen schools. Susan Rosell, principal at Dodge Elementary, will be principal at Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary, replacing Jane Walker, who is retiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Mccafferty Fri Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle Apr 21 Concerned citizen 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC