Wichita baby sitter who left toddlera s body in field pleads guilty
The baby sitter of a 2-year-old child whose body was found last year in a field has pleaded guilty in her criminal case. Tyerria M. Miles, 26, on Monday pleaded guilty to interfering with law enforcement, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
