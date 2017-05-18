Who does Naftzger Park belong to?
In anticipation of Wichita's opportunity to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament next year, the City Council voted on Tuesday to dedicate funds from the Center City South Redevelopment District toward the redesign and reconstruction of M.C. Naftzger Memorial Park, a key public space in the heart of downtown Wichita. Naftzger Park's stigmatized reputation is well known around Wichita.
