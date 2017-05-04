When restaurants need food porn, they call this photographer
It was huge, and every page was covered with giant, colorful, mouth-watering pictures of bacon and pancakes and burgers and steaks. Today, Peters understands why he was so infatuated with that menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Mccafferty
|17 hr
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC