Whata s going on at WSUa s Innovation Campus?
Construction at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus is scheduled to ramp up in coming months, with four major projects beginning this summer and three others due to be completed this year. "This is moving faster than we envisioned when we announced the Innovation Campus in August 2014," university president John Bardo said in a news release issued Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|16 hr
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|Mon
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC