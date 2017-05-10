What to do in Wichita for Mothera s D...

What to do in Wichita for Mothera s Day 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It's standard to take your mother out to lunch or dinner, but what if you want to do more? Luckily, there are a variety of activities going on in Wichita this weekend that allow for quality time with you, your mother and the whole family. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri., Mark Arts, 9112 E. Central; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. If you're looking for a weekend full of art, books and other fun, look no further than the Wichita Art Museum and Mark Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) 9 hr Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC