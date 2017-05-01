What are Wichitaa s hottest, spiciest, most pain-inducing dishes?
She'd like to tell you tell you more about how hot the hot chicken she'd just eaten was, but that was impossible. Her mouth was dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Sun
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Sun
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC