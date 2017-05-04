Welcome, new Sedgwick County Zoo dire...

Welcome, new Sedgwick County Zoo director

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Congratulations to Jeff Ettling on being selected as the new director of the Sedgwick County Zoo. Ettling, who has been the curator of herpetology and aquatics at the St. Louis Zoo for the past 20 years, served as herpetology curator at Sedgwick County Zoo from 1991 to 1995 - so he is already familiar with the zoo and Wichita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle Apr 21 Concerned citizen 1
Bryan Wooten Apr 19 mean 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC