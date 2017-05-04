Welcome, new Sedgwick County Zoo director
Congratulations to Jeff Ettling on being selected as the new director of the Sedgwick County Zoo. Ettling, who has been the curator of herpetology and aquatics at the St. Louis Zoo for the past 20 years, served as herpetology curator at Sedgwick County Zoo from 1991 to 1995 - so he is already familiar with the zoo and Wichita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC