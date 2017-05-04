Welcome, new Sedgwick County Zoo director

Congratulations to Jeff Ettling on being selected as the new director of the Sedgwick County Zoo. Ettling, who has been the curator of herpetology and aquatics at the St. Louis Zoo for the past 20 years, served as herpetology curator at Sedgwick County Zoo from 1991 to 1995 - so he is already familiar with the zoo and Wichita.

