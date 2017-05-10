Weird and wacky yoga in Wichita includes goats, puppies, Harry Potter
Kelsea Wright said yoga changed her life. Now, she invites people to practice with her in unusual settings, like under the watchful eyes of giraffes at Tanganyika Wildlife Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|6 hr
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC