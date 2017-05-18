Weather officials: More than a dozen tornadoes Friday across Kansas
More than a dozen tornadoes touched down around Kansas on Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. But the tornadoes were all so short-lived that the National Weather Service isn't sending out any teams to survey damage.
