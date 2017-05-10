Volunteers sling dirt along Douglas t...

Volunteers sling dirt along Douglas to make Wichita pretty

13 hrs ago

Before dawn, Carnahan, leader of the Carnahan Group at J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors, led volunteers planting hundreds of flowers in big pots all up and down what she calls "Wichita's front door" - Douglas Avenue. "We're going to be slinging some dirt and planting some flowers, and at the end of the day we want to have done it so well that everybody's going to want more," she said.

Wichita, KS

