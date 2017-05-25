View of total solar eclipse within driving distance for Wichitans
Millions of people are planning their 2017 summer vacations around one date: Monday, Aug. 21. That's when all of North America will see, weather permitting, a two- to three-hour partial eclipse - when the moon passes in front of the sun, off center, blocking a portion of the sun's disk. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 67-mile-wide swath arcing 3,000 miles from Oregon to South Carolina will see a total solar eclipse, a phenomenon that occurs when the moon completely blocks out the body of the sun.
