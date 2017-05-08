Vehicle parked on a city street? Move it or risk tow, police say
On Tuesday, Wichita police will be patrolling neighborhoods and other thoroughfares, sticking impound notices on any vehicle that's broken down, has missing or expired tags or has been parked on the street for a long time. The city-wide special assignment is "kind of a fight-blight project," Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC