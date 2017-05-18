UPDATED: Man shot in leg during fight with 18-year-old, police say

Updated 1:35 p.m.: Police say an 18-year-old who shot a man in the leg at a home near 17th and Hillside was still on the loose early Thursday afternoon. The man, 45, knows the teen, who reportedly pulled a gun and fired at him at about 11 a.m. during a fight, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

