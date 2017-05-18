UPDATED: Man shot in leg during fight with 18-year-old, police say
Updated 1:35 p.m.: Police say an 18-year-old who shot a man in the leg at a home near 17th and Hillside was still on the loose early Thursday afternoon. The man, 45, knows the teen, who reportedly pulled a gun and fired at him at about 11 a.m. during a fight, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC