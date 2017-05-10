Two hurt, one arrested in overnight argument in Wichita
Police said they arrested a 23-year-old Wichita woman early Saturday after she stabbed and injured two people during an argument. Officers were called to a reported domestic violence argument in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe just before midnight, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
