TSA Precheck speeds up security screening at airports
The TSA Precheck streamlines and speeds up the passenger screening process at security checkpoints at airports. Passengers enrolled in the program do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|12 hr
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC