Traffic camera captures tornado

Traffic camera captures tornado

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera at I-70 and I-675 near Dayton, Ohio, captured a tornado on May 24, 2017. Bleckley Drive near Robinson Middle School flooded after a large downpour around noon on May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 11 hr Jamie Dundee 10
Judge Seth Rundle 13 hr Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... Wed jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,562 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC