Traffic camera captures tornado
An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera at I-70 and I-675 near Dayton, Ohio, captured a tornado on May 24, 2017. Bleckley Drive near Robinson Middle School flooded after a large downpour around noon on May 19, 2017.
