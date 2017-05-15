Tornado watch issued for much of cent...

Tornado watch issued for much of central, southwest Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday for more than one-fourth of Kansas. "Severe storms are expected to develop over western Kansas late this afternoon and move into central Kansas early this evening," a statement issued by the Wichita branch of the weather service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at May 16 at 10:45PM CDT

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC