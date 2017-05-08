Topeka hospital saved; now help other...

Topeka hospital saved; now help other hospitals

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It's a relief that the University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services are forming a joint venture to operate St. Francis Health in Topeka. The 378-bed hospital had been on the market for more than a year, and the hospital's parent company announced recently it would close the hospital this summer.

