Third Bombardier Global 7000 test jet arrives in Wichita
Bombardier's third Global 7000 flight test aircraft arrived at its Wichita flight test center less than a day after completing its first flight. The aircraft joins two other 7000 flight test aircraft at the Bombardier Flight Test Center on the west side of Eisenhower.
