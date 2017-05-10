Third Bombardier Global 7000 test jet...

Third Bombardier Global 7000 test jet arrives in Wichita

2 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Bombardier's third Global 7000 flight test aircraft arrived at its Wichita flight test center less than a day after completing its first flight. The aircraft joins two other 7000 flight test aircraft at the Bombardier Flight Test Center on the west side of Eisenhower.

