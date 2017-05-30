The countdown to the 2017 Eagle Medal...

The countdown to the 2017 Eagle Medallion Hunt begins

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Eagle Medallion Hunt is a Riverfest tradition in which participants follow clues to search for a plastic coin, 2 inches in diameter, hidden on public property in Wichita. Only one person can claim the prize - so if you search as part of a team, you'll have to designate one person to turn in the medallion.

