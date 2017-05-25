The car she bought broke down three b...

The car she bought broke down three blocks from the lot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Wichita car company has agreed to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution after being accused of "deceptive and unconscionable acts and practices" involving car sales, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. The agreement between Cars Unlimited and the Consumer Protection Division of the district attorney's office called for Cars Unlimited to provide $4,482 to a consumer who purchased a vehicle that fell "below legal standards," a statement released by the office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 20 hr Jamie Dundee 10
Judge Seth Rundle 22 hr Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... Wed jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,323,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC