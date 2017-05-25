The car she bought broke down three blocks from the lot

A Wichita car company has agreed to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution after being accused of "deceptive and unconscionable acts and practices" involving car sales, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. The agreement between Cars Unlimited and the Consumer Protection Division of the district attorney's office called for Cars Unlimited to provide $4,482 to a consumer who purchased a vehicle that fell "below legal standards," a statement released by the office said.

