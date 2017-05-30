Suzanne Perez Tobias: Leta s talk about books, baby
In the five months since Suzanne Perez Tobias first issued the 12-month, 12-book reading challenge, several people have asked her how she manages to read so many books. In the five months since Suzanne Perez Tobias first issued the 12-month, 12-book reading challenge, several people have asked her how she manages to read so many books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Steve
|47
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Wed
|D Barnes
|14
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC