Suzanne Perez Tobias: Leta s talk about books, baby

In the five months since Suzanne Perez Tobias first issued the 12-month, 12-book reading challenge, several people have asked her how she manages to read so many books. In the five months since Suzanne Perez Tobias first issued the 12-month, 12-book reading challenge, several people have asked her how she manages to read so many books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.