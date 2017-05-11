Suspect arrested in Wichita fatal ped...

Suspect arrested in Wichita fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Police said a call came in just after 6:30 a.m. of a person down at 14th and Perry. When authorities arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman, identified as Elena Martinez, lying the middle of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) 1 hr Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle Tue Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC